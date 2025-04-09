Cost of legalization of cars with foreign number plates may be halved

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev met with owners of cars with foreign (Abkhaz and Armenian) state number plates. The press center of the SCNS reported.

The meeting took place today, April 9, with the participation of the heads and employees of the relevant institutions.

«Earlier, some owners of cars with Abkhaz and Armenian number plates contacted the country’s leadership on social media regarding the process of legalizing their cars. Kamchybek Tashiev, on the instructions of the president, met with the citizens who contacted him and listened to their requests,» the statement says.

At the meeting, the owners of cars imported from Abkhazia and Armenia said that the fee of 100,000 soms was high and asked to reduce it. The issues of assigning number plates to cars depending on the region of registration were also discussed.

In turn, Kamchybek Tashiev said that in the near future the cost of legalizing cars with an engine capacity of up to 2.0 cubic meters will be reduced from 100,000 to 50,000 soms. For keeping in the impound lot, car owners will from now on pay not 100 soms per day, but 50 soms. The cost of the corresponding laboratory examination will be reduced from 2,800 to 1,000 soms. The certificate issued by the Border Service will be canceled.

In addition, the Chairman of the SCNS instructed the heads of the relevant departments to promptly resolve the above issues and responsibly consider the process of legalizing such cars.

The state committee reminded that the sale of cars with legalization is not allowed. It is prohibited to drive such vehicle until the legalization work is fully completed. However, the car can be used during the legalization process.

Recall, legalization of cars with foreign state number plates began on April 1 and will be completed in mid-September 2025. Owners of cars with Armenian and Abkhazian number plates have to contact the regional offices of the agency during this time to legalize their cars.

First of all, cars with documents will be legalized. It is reported that in the second stage, cars without documents, but whose technical condition meets the requirements, will be registered. The cost of legalization was set at 100,000 soms.