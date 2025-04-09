KASE approves Kyrgyz Stock Exchange among recognized ones

KASE approved the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange among the recognized ones. The Kazakhstan Stock Exchange reported.

As noted, the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange is officially included in the list of recognized stock exchanges of KASE. The decision was made by the Board.

Companies from Kyrgyzstan will now be able to enter the market of Kazakhstan in compliance with the requirements regulated by law.

Securities included in the official list of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange under category «A» can be included in the official list of KASE under a simplified procedure.

«KASE is a shareholder of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange, and the inclusion of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange in the list of recognized stock exchanges of KASE provides certain advantages for the Kyrgyz side. Companies — issuers of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange will be able to enter the listing of KASE under a simplified procedure, expand the circle of investors and at the same time increase the liquidity of their securities,» the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange noted.