Earthquake registered in southern Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake was registered today, January 3, in the area of ​the Academician Adyshev Ridge in Kyrgyzstan. The Institute of Seismology reported.

The earthquake center was 6 kilometers northwest of Ken-Dzhylga village, 8 kilometers northeast of Toguz-Bulak village, 9 kilometers southwest of Kara-Dzhigach village and 10 kilometers west of Toguz-Bulak village. The epicenter was also 61 kilometers southeast of Osh city.

The intensity of the tremors in Ken-Dzhylga, Toguz-Bulak and Kara-Dzhigach reached magnitude 2.5.