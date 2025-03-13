25 houses and 12 schools damaged by earthquake in Osh region

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan compiled a list of objects in Osh region damaged as a result of the earthquake on March 12.

According to the ministry, in total, 25 houses, 12 schools, 1 kindergarten and 1 building of the Family Medicine Center were damaged in the region. The level of destruction is not specified.

It is noted that 13 of the damaged houses are located in Alai district, one of them is in an emergency condition. The remaining 12 damaged houses belong to the territory of Kara-Suu district; 12 schools, a kindergarten and the Family Medicine Center are also located there.

The commission found out that cracks in the houses were already present at the time of the earthquake, which worsened the situation, the ministry reported. The owners of 11 out of 25 damaged houses insured their homes.

In addition, the ministry noted that as a result of the earthquake, cracks appeared in other schools and houses located in different villages of Kara-Suu district. In total, these are more than 20 objects.

The ministry did not announce the amount of damage from the earthquake and whether any compensation is planned for the victims.

Recall, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5 was registered on March 12 at 9.11 a.m. in Osh region. The intensity of the tremors reached: