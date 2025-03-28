Earthquake hits Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake hit Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan today at 7.17 a.m. Its intensity in the epicenter reached magnitude 3.5, the Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to its data, the earthquake’s epicenter was in Chatkal ridge area: 10 kilometers from the village of Tegirmen-Suu, 14 kilometers from Zhylgyn village, 17 kilometers from Arkit village, 20 kilometers from Kashka-Suu village, 25 kilometers from Kerben.

In populated areas of the country, the intensity of the tremors reached magnitude 2.5.

There are no reports of possible damage or casualties yet.