Earthquake of up to magnitude 4.5 registered in Naryn region

An earthquake of up to magnitude 4.5 was registered in Naryn region. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported with reference to the Institute of Seismology.

According to its data, tremors were recorded on March 19 at 7.16 p.m.

«An earthquake of up to magnitude 4 was felt in Kara-Oi, Kadyraly, Zhany-Talap villages of Ak-Tala district of Naryn region, up to magnitude 3.5 — in Ak-Kiya village, as well as up to magnitude 3 in Baetovo village and up to magnitude 3.5 in Uchkun, Ak-Kuduk, 8 March villages of Naryn district (seven kilometers northeast of Kara-Oi village, nine kilometers northwest of Kadyraly village),» the statement says.

There are no casualties or damage as a result of the earthquake.