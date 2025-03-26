12:33
Earthquake recorded near Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan border

An earthquake was recorded near the border of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on the evening of March 25. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported with reference to the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences.

The tremors reached a magnitude 4 on the MSK-64 scale in the border area.

The earthquake was felt in Burgendu village in Nooken district of Jalal-Abad region (magnitude 4), the city of Kochkor-Ata, Mombekov, Kurulush, Sakaldy villages (3.5), Shamaldy-Sai city, Masy, Kara-Bulak, Kyzyl-Tuu villages, Mailuu-Suu town and Bazar-Korgon, Sovet villages in Bazar-Korgon district (magnitude 3).

The epicenter was located 4 kilometers southwest of Burgendu village, 12 kilometers southwest of Mombekov village, 18 kilometers southwest of Kochkor-Ata city, 20 kilometers southeast of Shamaldy-Sai town.

There is no information about victims or damage.
link: https://24.kg/english/323945/
views: 154
