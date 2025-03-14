10:34
Earthquake hits Jalal-Abad region at night

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was registered in Jalal-Abad region tonight at about 3.06 a.m. The Institute of Seismology of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, the epicenter of the earthquake was in Takhtaly mountains, 7 kilometers southwest of Bor-Dobo village, 12 kilometers southeast of Ketmen-Tobo village, 13 kilometers southwest of Zhetigen village, 15 kilometers southwest of Sargata village.

As noted, the strength of the tremors reached:

  • In Bor-Dobo village — magnitude 3.5;
  • In Ketmen-Tobo, Zhetigen, Sargata, Kyzyl-Uraan, Kok-Bel, Chaldybar villages — magnitude 3.

An earthquake of magnitude 5 was registered in Osh region on March 12 at 9.11 a.m. The intensity of the tremors was:

  • In Osh — about magnitude 5;
  • In Shark, Tashtak, Kyzyl-Kyshtak, Nariman, Kyrgyz-Chek villages — about magnitude 5;
  • In Kara-Suu village — magnitude 4.

As a result, some residential buildings and social facilities were damaged.
