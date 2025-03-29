Earthquake in Southeast Asia: 144 people killed, over 700 injured

About 144 people were killed, 732 were injured in the earthquake in Myanmar. DW reports, citing the country’s military government.

The death toll may rise. In Thailand, nine people have been confirmed dead, eight of whom died when a skyscraper under construction in Bangkok collapsed. Dozens of people may remain under the rubble. More than 100 people are missing. The search and rescue operation in Bangkok continues.

Recall, Myanmar was hit by a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 on March 29. A state of emergency was declared in the country.

«The National Disaster Management Committee declared a state of emergency in the areas of Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, northeastern Shan State, Naypyidaw Region and Bago Region affected by the tremors,» the authorities reported.