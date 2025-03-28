19:10
17 residential buildings damaged by earthquake in Talas region — MES

At least 17 residential buildings in Talas region have been damaged by a morning earthquake. The Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The district civil commission registered 17 residential buildings with cracks in the walls. Of these, 11 were insured, 6 were not.

No emergency buildings posing a threat were detected. The damage is being clarified, and the buildings are being inspected.

The Emergencies Ministry calls on citizens whose homes may have been damaged by tremors to report this by calling 112.

According to the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan, the earthquake occurred today at 4.42 a.m. The epicenter was located on the territory of Kazakhstan: 18 kilometers north of Kopuro-Bazar village, 135 kilometers from Bishkek and 135 kilometers from Taraz (Kazakhstan).

The intensity of the tremors in the populated areas of Kyrgyzstan reached: Kopuro-Bazar village — magnitude 6, Bishkek — about magnitude 4.
