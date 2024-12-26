15:04
USD 87.00
EUR 90.59
RUB 0.87
English

Heads of muftiyat, State Commission on Religious Affairs visit Turkey

Director of the State Commission on Religious Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Yusupov and head of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan Abdulaziz Zakirov visited Turkey for a working visit. The press service of the State Commission on Religious Affairs reported.

«The main goal of the trip is to implement the draft Memorandum of Understanding. As part of the visit, the delegation led by the director of the state commission Azamat Yusupov and the head of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of the Kyrgyz Republic Abdulaziz Zakirov met with the President of the Directorate for Religious Affairs of Turkey Ali Erbaş. The meeting participants discussed issues of improving religious education, exchanging experience and methodological information in the field of religion, as well as conducting joint research in this area,» the statement says.

A Memorandum of Cooperation in the religious sphere was signed.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in the development and strengthening of partnership and friendship between the countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/315478/
views: 179
Print
Related
Kyrgyz Pochtasy to open its branch in Turkey
Kyrgyzstan hands over books to Chingiz Aitmatov Library in Antalya
Kyrgyzstan to draw up commercial proposal for supply of nuts to Turkey
Turkey severs all relations with Israel - Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey to jointly produce films and TV series
First Ladies of Kyrgyzstan, Turkey visit Center for Maternal and Child Welfare
Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University
Sadyr Japarov presents President of Turkey with horse
Health Ministry asks Turkey to resume quotas for treatment of Kyrgyzstanis
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with Turkey’s intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin
Popular
Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station
Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China
Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek
26 December, Thursday
14:55
Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan initiates temporary ban on sugar imports Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan initiates temporary...
14:10
54 vehicles for almost 103 million soms handed over to Judicial Department
13:43
SCNS returns Osh-Nuru hotel complex to state
13:36
Heads of muftiyat, State Commission on Religious Affairs visit Turkey
12:51
Speaker Nurlanbek Shakiev intends to change his surname