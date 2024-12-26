Heads of muftiyat, State Commission on Religious Affairs visit Turkey

Director of the State Commission on Religious Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Yusupov and head of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan Abdulaziz Zakirov visited Turkey for a working visit. The press service of the State Commission on Religious Affairs reported.

«The main goal of the trip is to implement the draft Memorandum of Understanding. As part of the visit, the delegation led by the director of the state commission Azamat Yusupov and the head of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of the Kyrgyz Republic Abdulaziz Zakirov met with the President of the Directorate for Religious Affairs of Turkey Ali Erbaş. The meeting participants discussed issues of improving religious education, exchanging experience and methodological information in the field of religion, as well as conducting joint research in this area,» the statement says.

A Memorandum of Cooperation in the religious sphere was signed.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in the development and strengthening of partnership and friendship between the countries.