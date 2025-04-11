14:56
Pensions to be raised in Kyrgyzstan from October 1

Pensions will be raised by more than 7 percent from October 1, 2025 in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Social Fund Baktiyar Aliev announced at a meeting of Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction.

Deputy Parkhat Tulendybaev asked why pensioners currently receive 6,900 soms, while, according to the National Statistical Committee, the subsistence minimum for citizens of retirement age in 2024 was 7,663 soms.

«From October 1, 2025, we will increase pensions to this amount. Before raising pensions, we take into account the average salary and inflation for the past year. We add these amounts and divide by two. This is how we derive the percentage of pension increase. For this year, we have included in the budget an increase by 7 percent — 1,200 billion soms. But we will look at the receipt of insurance premiums. Based on the results of the first half of 2025, we will decide by what amount we will increase the pension. But it will definitely be more than 7 percent,» Baktiyar Aliev said.

According to Article 44 of the Constitution, pensions and benefits must not be lower than the subsistence minimum.
