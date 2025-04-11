Reclamation of uranium site in Min-Kush to be completed in August — Rosatom

Reclamation of the uranium site in Min-Kush (Naryn region) will be completed in the fall. It was announced at a meeting of the Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Boobek Azhikeev with the Deputy Director General of Rosatom State Corporation Nikolai Spassky.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the main topic of discussion was the completion of the project to reclaim the uranium site in Min-Kush village in Naryn region.

Representatives of Rosatom reported that all work at the site is planned to be completed in August 2025. A memorial stele dedicated to the history of the mining industry and the strategic partnership of Kyrgyzstan and Russia will be installed in Min-Kush.

The project is being implemented within the framework of the interstate program for the reclamation of territories affected by uranium mining, as well as the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Russia, signed in March 2024.

The parties also discussed further steps to rehabilitate facilities in five other settlements: Kadzhi-Sai, Kyzyl-Zhar No. 12, Kara-Tash (Too-Moyun), Sumsar and Kan.