16:26
USD 87.45
EUR 96.52
RUB 1.02
English

Reclamation of uranium site in Min-Kush to be completed in August — Rosatom

Reclamation of the uranium site in Min-Kush (Naryn region) will be completed in the fall. It was announced at a meeting of the Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Boobek Azhikeev with the Deputy Director General of Rosatom State Corporation Nikolai Spassky.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the main topic of discussion was the completion of the project to reclaim the uranium site in Min-Kush village in Naryn region.

Representatives of Rosatom reported that all work at the site is planned to be completed in August 2025. A memorial stele dedicated to the history of the mining industry and the strategic partnership of Kyrgyzstan and Russia will be installed in Min-Kush.

The project is being implemented within the framework of the interstate program for the reclamation of territories affected by uranium mining, as well as the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Russia, signed in March 2024.

The parties also discussed further steps to rehabilitate facilities in five other settlements: Kadzhi-Sai, Kyzyl-Zhar No. 12, Kara-Tash (Too-Moyun), Sumsar and Kan.
link: https://24.kg/english/325716/
views: 141
Print
Related
Russia to finance reclamation of tailing dumps in 5 more villages in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station
International Global Atomic Quiz held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
MES of Kyrgyzstan and Rosatom assessed progress of reclamation work in Min-Kush
EC delegation visits former uranium production sites in Mailuu-Suu
Rosatom expands cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in power industry and medicine
Akylbek Japarov gives start to development of titanomagnetite at Kyzyl-Ompol
Rosatom to start rehabilitation of tailing dumps in Kadzhi-Sai in 2025
Rosatom intends to build small Chandalash HPP in Kyrgyzstan
Incident with Rosatom truck: Official comment of company
Popular
American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026 Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
11 April, Friday
15:59
President of Kyrgyzstan holds another meeting of Security Council President of Kyrgyzstan holds another meeting of Securi...
15:54
New amusement park planned to be built in Bishkek
15:47
New procedure for Russian ruble transactions to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
15:35
Active member of banned religious organization Hizb ut-Tahrir detained
15:29
Reclamation of uranium site in Min-Kush to be completed in August — Rosatom