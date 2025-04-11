Three patients undergo successful kidney transplant operations in Bishkek

Three kidney transplant operations on patients suffering from chronic kidney failure have been successfully performed at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital from April 7 to April 9. The press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that all surgical interventions were completed safely, and the state of health of both recipients and donors is assessed as stable.

The operations were performed by a highly qualified team of transplantologists from Turkey.

Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev visited the patients and held a meeting with the medical team. He expressed gratitude to Turkish colleagues for their contribution to the development of transplantology and emphasized the high level of bilateral medical cooperation.

Erkin Checheybaev also met with patients who underwent kidney transplantation in 2023, their donors and relatives. The participants of the meeting told about the improvement of health and quality of life after the operation.

In May 2023, the process of transplantology development was launched at the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital. Already in August of the same year, the first kidney transplant operations were performed for citizens who had been on dialysis for many years.