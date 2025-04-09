12:47
USD 87.06
EUR 95.22
RUB 1.01
English

Kyrgyzstan's economy demonstrates growth of 9 percent in 2024

The economy of Kyrgyzstan has maintained high growth rates in 2024, reaching a level of 9 percent according to preliminary data. The Country Director of the Asian Development Bank Zheng Wu told.

Such indicators, according to him, were possible due to the government’s initiatives to stimulate economic activity and modernize infrastructure.

Industrial growth accelerated to 5.6 percent from 4.8 percent in 2023.

Increased output was registered in manufacturing despite a decrease in non-ferrous metal production at a large gold mine.

Diversification of manufacturing, which included the commissioning of new capacities in oil refining, small hydropower and automobile assembly, also contributed to the positive trend.

The construction sector showed growth of 18 percent, slightly behind the 2023 figure of 22.7 percent. At the same time, agriculture showed a strong recovery, expanding by 6.3 percent after growing by just 0.6 percent in 2023.

Favorable weather conditions and higher crop yields played a key role in this recovery.

The services sector also showed an acceleration in growth to 9.3 percent from 7.9 percent in 2023.

Wholesale and retail trade grew by 16.3 percent.

On the demand side, growth was supported by higher incomes and investment. Private consumption grew by 10.3 percent in the first nine months of 2024, but this figure is lower than 16.9 percent in the same period of 2023 due to higher household savings.

An 18.6 percent increase in net remittances, a 77.8 percent increase in consumer lending, and a 7.1 percent increase in real wages also contributed to growth.

Investments continued to grow, reaching 24.8 percent, although slowing slightly from 29.2 percent in 2023.

The growth in investment was driven by the government’s «100 Industrial Enterprises — 2024» initiative and an increase in both domestic (by 27.6 percent) and external (by 11.5 percent) financing.

Public investment increased by 130 percent. They were directed mainly to the extractive industry, transport, energy and housing construction.

Inflation has also declined significantly.

Average annual inflation has more than halved, from 10.8 percent in 2023 to 5 percent in 2024. This has kept inflation within the target range of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic (5-7 percent). The decline in inflation is due to lower commodity prices and a stable exchange rate.
link: https://24.kg/english/325367/
views: 166
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan's economy to grow by 8.7 percent in 2025 — EDB forecast
Kyrgyzstan ranks 112th in Economic Freedom Index — IBC head
EAEU economies to grow by average of 4.5 percent until 2030
World Bank points out competition and education challenges in Central Asia
Central Asian economy is growing 1.4 times faster than the global average — EDB
AFF: Cabinet Chairman tells about open-door policy for investors in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's economy will continue to grow at high rates in 2025 - EDB
EAEU economies maintain positive growth dynamics - EEC
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan's economy is reaching new level of development
Economy Ministry intends to simplify trade procedures: New plan presented
Popular
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026 Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026
American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
9 April, Wednesday
12:12
Attempt to smuggle 100 aquarium turtles foiled Attempt to smuggle 100 aquarium turtles foiled
12:05
Inflation in Kyrgyzstan may grow to 7.8 percent in 2026
11:54
Digital Development Ministry to coordinate satellite communications sector
11:43
Kyrgyzstan's economy demonstrates growth of 9 percent in 2024
11:15
Doctors from Qatar operated on 20 children in Bishkek for three days