Natural disasters: Early warning measures discussed in Bishkek

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, in collaboration with the international partners, convened an International Scientific and Practical Conference on Monitoring and Forecasting Climate-Related Natural Disasters focused on improving the monitoring and forecasting of climate-related natural disasters. UNDP reported.

In recent years, the accelerating impacts of climate change have dramatically increased the frequency, severity, and unpredictability of natural disasters in the region. In 2024 alone, Kyrgyzstan recorded an unprecedented number of mudflows—surpassing three decades of historical observation—with tragic consequences for communities and infrastructure.

Bringing together policymakers from Government, leading scientists, practitioners, international organizations, and private companies, the conference served as a high-level platform to share vision for developing Comprehensive Monitoring and Forecasting of Emergency Situations integrating monitoring and early warning systems.

Discussions during the conference showcased advanced technologies—ranging from AI-driven analytics to satellite-based observation systems and predictive hydrometeorological models designed to improve forecasting and community preparedness.

«Experts from Japan, Switzerland, China, Kazakhstan, Slovenia, Georgia and Uzbekistan shared best practices and success stories, reinforcing the importance of cross-border cooperation in disaster risk management» UNDP reported.

The conference concluded with the adoption of a resolution document, which outlines a joint commitment:

To develop a National Strategy for a Multi-Level Early Warning System for Disasters,

Integrate of AI-based platforms, data, and information into the EWS,

Establish sustainable financing mechanisms and engage international financial institutions to strengthen disaster resilience.

In August 2024, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that a record number of mudflows had been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic — over 300. This is the highest figure in the last 30 years.