A large-scale power outage has occurred in Georgia, the Telegram channel Tbilisi Life reports.

The electricity distribution company Telmico attributed the blackout to a major technical accident.

There is no electricity across much of the country, affecting cities such as Batumi, Poti, Grigoleti, Kutaisi, Borjomi, Kaspi, Zugdidi, Telavi, and several districts of Tbilisi.

Local media report that electricity supply is gradually being restored in some areas, but the lights in houses are «blinking».