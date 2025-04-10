13:14
USD 87.39
EUR 96.36
RUB 1.01
English

Muftiyat convenes next Kurultai of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan

The IX Kurultai of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan will be held on April 26. The decision to convene it was made by the Ulema Council in connection with the end of the term of office of the current, VII convocation. The press service of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

The main task of the upcoming Kurultai will be the formation of a new, VIII composition of the Ulema Council.

To prepare for the event, a registration and certification commission has been created, responsible for the selection of candidates. A regulation regulating its activities has also been approved.

Currently, the acceptance of documents from applicants for membership in the Ulema Council has already begun.

According to the requirements, candidates can be citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic with higher religious education and at least three years of experience in the SDMK system. They must have a deep knowledge of Islamic sciences, including the Quran, tafsir (interpretation of the Quran), aqida (belief), hadith (traditions about the Prophet Muhammad), fiqh (Islamic law) and Arabic grammar.

In addition, applicants are required to be fluent in the state and Arabic languages, have high moral qualities and organizational skills. A mandatory condition is also the absence of a criminal record and membership in political parties and movements.

The SDMK added that candidates must have a good knowledge of the Constitution and legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, profess the Maturidi doctrine and follow the Hanafi madhhab (one of the legal schools in Sunni Islam).

The previous Kurultai of Muslims was held on June 26, 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/325525/
views: 157
Print
Related
Complaints against judges continue despite reforms
People's Kurultai cost Kyrgyzstan 39 million soms in 2024
Heads of muftiyat, State Commission on Religious Affairs visit Turkey
Third People's Kurultai ends in Bishkek
President: Over time, delegates to People's Kurultai will be elected for 3 years
Kurultai delegate proposes to dress National Guard soldiers in national attire
People's Kurultai forms working group to initiate bills
Gender equality damages family values of Kyrgyz people — delegate of Kurultai
Residents of Nooken and Bazar-Korgon ask president to build reservoir
Greek, German, Czech: What nationalities participate in People's Kurultai
Popular
American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026 Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
10 April, Thursday
12:51
Bishkek residents who illegally occupied municipal land offered to lease It Bishkek residents who illegally occupied municipal land...
12:40
Kyrgyzstan works on mutual recognition of digital documents within EAEU
12:34
Foreign Ministers of region to meet in Central Asia — Russia format
12:20
Team of pediatric oncologists to travel to regions of Kyrgyzstan starting in May
12:13
Kyrgyzstan remains leader in industrial production volume