Muftiyat convenes next Kurultai of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan

The IX Kurultai of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan will be held on April 26. The decision to convene it was made by the Ulema Council in connection with the end of the term of office of the current, VII convocation. The press service of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

The main task of the upcoming Kurultai will be the formation of a new, VIII composition of the Ulema Council.

To prepare for the event, a registration and certification commission has been created, responsible for the selection of candidates. A regulation regulating its activities has also been approved.

Currently, the acceptance of documents from applicants for membership in the Ulema Council has already begun.

According to the requirements, candidates can be citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic with higher religious education and at least three years of experience in the SDMK system. They must have a deep knowledge of Islamic sciences, including the Quran, tafsir (interpretation of the Quran), aqida (belief), hadith (traditions about the Prophet Muhammad), fiqh (Islamic law) and Arabic grammar.

In addition, applicants are required to be fluent in the state and Arabic languages, have high moral qualities and organizational skills. A mandatory condition is also the absence of a criminal record and membership in political parties and movements.

The SDMK added that candidates must have a good knowledge of the Constitution and legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, profess the Maturidi doctrine and follow the Hanafi madhhab (one of the legal schools in Sunni Islam).

The previous Kurultai of Muslims was held on June 26, 2021.