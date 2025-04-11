16:26
Kyrgyz enterprises present their products at exhibition in Tashkent

An exhibition featuring products from Kyrgyzstan has opened in Tashkent. The event is being held at the site of the new FOOD CITY market. The press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

Leading Kyrgyz companies are participating in the exhibition, including Belaya Reka, Ecoproduct Asia (Organic brand), Medovaya Artel, Abdysh-Ata, Alaiku Organics, Dar Zemli, Akun, and private entrepreneur Bakaev. They are presenting a wide range of products to Uzbek consumers and potential business partners.

The exhibition was organized by the Trade Mission of Kyrgyzstan in Uzbekistan with the support of the administration of the new Kuilyuk market (FOOD CITY).

The main goals of the event are to promote domestic Kyrgyz products on the Uzbek market, facilitate the establishment of direct business ties between Kyrgyz producers and Uzbek importers, and expand export opportunities for companies from Kyrgyzstan.

The exhibition will be open to visitors until May 10, 2025.
