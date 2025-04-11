Traditional agricultural fair to be held in Bishkek

A fair of socially significant food products and consumer goods will be held in Bishkek this weekend, April 12-13. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

The fairs are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tugolbay Ata Street, Erkindik Boulevard and Tynystanov Street (railway station).

The purpose of the fair is to support domestic producers, agro-industrial enterprises and private entrepreneurs, as well as to sell agricultural products to city residents at wholesale prices.

For all questions, please contact a ministry employee by phone: +996702702000.