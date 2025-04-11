17:57
USD 87.45
EUR 96.52
RUB 1.02
English

Traditional agricultural fair to be held in Bishkek

A fair of socially significant food products and consumer goods will be held in Bishkek this weekend, April 12-13. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

The fairs are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tugolbay Ata Street, Erkindik Boulevard and Tynystanov Street (railway station).

The purpose of the fair is to support domestic producers, agro-industrial enterprises and private entrepreneurs, as well as to sell agricultural products to city residents at wholesale prices.

For all questions, please contact a ministry employee by phone: +996702702000.
link: https://24.kg/english/325737/
views: 146
Print
Related
Bishkek to host fair for clothing manufacturers and retailers
Bishkek to host fair of socially significant goods
Bishkek to host fair of socially significant goods
New Year's food fair held in Bishkek
Agricultural produce fairs to be held in Bishkek
Handmade fair opened in Bishkek
Fair of socially significant food products to be held in Bishkek
Agrotechnical exhibition and agricultural fair to be held in Bishkek
Agro-industrial exhibition Agrotechexpo 2024 to be held in Bishkek
Organic products fair held in Bishkek
Popular
American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026 Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
11 April, Friday
17:40
Three patients undergo successful kidney transplant operations in Bishkek Three patients undergo successful kidney transplant op...
16:56
Traditional agricultural fair to be held in Bishkek
16:53
Natural disasters: Early warning measures discussed in Bishkek
15:59
President of Kyrgyzstan holds another meeting of Security Council
15:54
New amusement park planned to be built in Bishkek