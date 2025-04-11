President of Kyrgyzstan holds another meeting of Security Council

President Sadyr Japarov held another meeting of the Security Council with the participation of heads of a number of state bodies, presidential plenipotentiary representatives in the regions, as well as the mayors of Bishkek and Osh cities.

As the press service of the head of state reported, issues of ensuring national security and making recommendations to the list of strategic facilities of the Kyrgyz Republic were considered.

«The head of state heard reports from individual heads of state bodies, including on issues of implementing previously adopted decisions concerning national security,» the presidential administration reported.

Following the meeting, several officials were instructed to intensify their efforts and take timely measures to address risks and threats to national security.