New amusement park planned to be built in Bishkek

It is planned to build a new amusement park in Bishkek to improve the city infrastructure and create conditions for leisure. The draft resolution of the City Council was submitted for public discussion.

The background statement notes that the land plot of 10 hectares at the intersection of Zhaiyl Baatyr and Ala-Archa streets was registered as an object of municipal property of Bishkek city for the arrangement of the park.

At the same time, the capital’s City Hall received an appeal from Eurasia KG, the founder of which is ANO Eurasia, on the readiness to finance the project on the construction of an amusement park.

The fund intends to design, build and commission the park with amusement rides, food court, aqua zone, entertainment facilities and administrative buildings at its own expense. It is ready to transfer it to the municipal property of the city on condition of free use for 25 years for maintenance, servicing and provision of entertainment and leisure services to the population.

At the same time, the fund requests the right to lease to third parties certain parts of the amusement park (food court, entertainment facilities) in order to use the proceeds from the lease for its maintenance.
link: https://24.kg/english/325723/
