11:55
USD 87.45
EUR 96.52
RUB 1.02
English

Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan plans to improve public procurement system

The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan is initiating amendments to the Law «On Public Procurement.» The draft document has been published for public discussion.

According to the ministry, the proposed changes are designed «to improve the public procurement system, introduce best practices, simplify procurement procedures, and minimize corruption risks.»

Despite having an annual turnover of 80 billion soms, the public procurement portal does not even cover its own maintenance costs. There are plans to make the system profitable.

Officials propose excluding the procurement of consulting services. According to the Ministry of Finance, such purchases accounted for only 0.05 percent of the total volume between 2022 and 2024. Regulating them under a separate chapter is deemed impractical.

It is also proposed to reduce the number of exceptional cases allowing for single-source procurement to 46 (from the current 57), which would limit opportunities for non-transparent purchases.

To strengthen anti-corruption measures, the principle of preventing corruption and conflicts of interest is proposed to be explicitly added.

The draft document also includes the modernization of the procurement web portal. It suggests introducing paid services to allow for self-financing and to cover the costs of an independent complaints commission.

Procurement procedures for purchases up to 200,000 soms will be simplified.

The Ministry of Finance supports organizations of people with disabilities, proposing to allow them to participate not only in the procurement of goods but also services, and to lift restrictions related to tax arrears.

A ban is introduced for violators: suppliers convicted of corruption offenses or violations in economic activities will be prohibited from participating in public procurement.
link: https://24.kg/english/325653/
views: 132
Print
Related
Criminal case opened in Bishkek on corruption in public procurement
Kyrgyzstan abolishes mechanism of public procurement through tenders
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan launches new public procurement portal
Amendments to public procurement law: Global financial institutions concerned
Three banks given right to support contracts in field of public procurement
Public procurement in EAEU countries to be digitalized
President Sadyr Japarov signs law on public procurement
Cabinet plans to use experience of Russian Gazprombank in public procurement
ADB to support digitalization of government procurement in Kyrgyzstan
Finance Ministry simplifies procurement system to support domestic business
Popular
American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026 Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
11 April, Friday
11:19
Flood-protection measures underway at energy facilities in Kyrgyzstan Flood-protection measures underway at energy facilities...
11:10
Economy Ministry develops preferential lending mechanism for small business
11:05
Kyrgyzstan pays off almost 20 billion soms in public debt in 2025
10:52
Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan plans to improve public procurement system
10:42
Number of illegal migrants crossing EU borders significantly decreases