Plane crash in Aktau: Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan among survivors

Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan are among 29 hospitalized as a result of the plane crash in Aktau, Kazakhstan. Sputnik Kazakhstan reported, citing the Mangistau Health Department.

«There are 29 injured: 27 people were taken to the hospital. 11 seriously injured are being hospitalized in intensive care unit. Two children aged 11 and 16 were admitted to the children’s hospital, they are being prepared for surgery. Four bodies were found at the scene,» the statement says.

The hospitalized are 10 citizens of Russia, 14 — of Azerbaijan, 2 — of Kyrgyzstan, 1 person from Germany (citizenship unknown), and the citizenship of two others is also unknown. According to the published list, the survived Kyrgyzstanis are 26-year-old Tilek Osmanov and 20-year-old Rinat Asanov.

Passenger plane crashed near the Kazakhstan’s city of Aktau today, December 25. According to preliminary information, the plane was flying from Baku to Grozny. Rescuers are working at the crash site. There were 67 passengers and 5 crew members on board.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic told 24.kg news agency that they are currently clarifying information about the citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who could have been on board the aircraft. The ministry promised to provide full information later.