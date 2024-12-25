16:22
Sadyr Japarov extends condolences to Ilham Aliyev over plane crash

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov sent a telegram of condolence to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev regarding the crash of an Azerbaijani passenger plane. The press service of the head of state reported.

«With profound sorrow, I learned of today’s tragic crash of an Azerbaijani passenger plane, which claimed numerous lives.

On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and myself, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who perished, and I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in this tragedy.

I share the pain and grief of this irreparable loss,» the President’s telegram says.

According to media reports, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who arrived in Saint Petersburg to attend the CIS leaders’ summit, has interrupted his trip and is returning to Baku in connection with the plane crash.
