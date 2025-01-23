14:09
Azerbaijani language proposed to be taught in Bishkek schools

The issue of including the Azerbaijani language in the educational program of Bishkek schools was raised at a meeting of the Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Nadira Dzhusupbekova with Advisor to the Ambassador of Azerbaijan Zulfugar Hummet oglu Tanarverdi. The press service of the ministry reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the issue of providing teachers of the Azerbaijani language in schools No. 103 named after Nizami Ganjavi and No. 20 named after Heydar Aliyev in the capital. The Ministry of Education plans to consider this initiative and develop a pilot program.

The meeting participants noted the importance of developing school and inter-university cooperation. Options for expanded cooperation will be considered in the future.
