Plane crash at Muan airport in South Korea: What is known

Photo Yonhap
  • Boeing 737-800 of Jeju Air was flying from Bangkok to Muan (about 300 kilometers from Seoul).
  • There were 175 passengers and 6 crew members on board.
  • At 9 a.m. local time, the plane came in for a landing without releasing the landing gear, skidded and flew off the runway, crashed into a barrier, and then caught fire.
  • The preliminary cause of the crash is a collision of the airplane with birds, which caused the malfunction of the landing gear.
  • According to Yonhap agency, two people survived — a passenger and a flight attendant.
  • According to the YTN television channel, the condition of both survivors is satisfactory.
  • Both crew members were in the tail section of the plane, which broke off from the fuselage «during the impact.»
  • The death of 120 people has been officially confirmed.
  • Fire officials believe all 179 people, who could not be rescued, died.
  • A temporary morgue was set up at Muan Airport, where the bodies were placed. Most of the passengers were Korean, with the exception of two Thai nationals.
  • According to CNN, 47 men, 48 women and one child were killed.
  • Boeing 737-800, operated by Jeju Air, was manufactured in 2009, Reuters reports. Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae apologized for the crash.
  • All domestic and international flights at Muan Airport have been cancelled.

