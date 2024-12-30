Plane crash at Muan airport in South Korea: What is known

- Boeing 737-800 of Jeju Air was flying from Bangkok to Muan (about 300 kilometers from Seoul).
- There were 175 passengers and 6 crew members on board.
- At 9 a.m. local time, the plane came in for a landing without releasing the landing gear, skidded and flew off the runway, crashed into a barrier, and then caught fire.
- The preliminary cause of the crash is a collision of the airplane with birds, which caused the malfunction of the landing gear.
-
- According to the YTN television channel, the condition of both survivors is satisfactory.
- Both crew members were in the tail section of the plane, which broke off from the fuselage «during the impact.»
- The death of 120 people has been officially confirmed.
- Fire officials believe all 179 people, who could not be rescued, died.
- A temporary morgue was set up at Muan Airport, where the bodies were placed. Most of the passengers were Korean, with the exception of two Thai nationals.
- According to CNN, 47 men, 48 women and one child were killed.
- Boeing 737-800, operated by Jeju Air, was manufactured in 2009, Reuters reports. Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae apologized for the crash.
- All domestic and international flights at Muan Airport have been cancelled.
Source: Politik.