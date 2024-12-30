Edil Baisalov visits Kyrgyzstanis injured in plane crash

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov visited the citizens injured in the plane crash in Aktau at the National Hospital in Bishkek. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

«We are incredibly lucky that our compatriots survived in such a tragic situation. We are grateful to the fraternal Kazakh people, who took part in the rescue operation and took care of our citizens in these difficult moments. As soon as the doctors gave permission for their transportation, on the instructions of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, a special plane was sent to evacuate the victims and deliver them to their homeland,» the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers noted.

Edil Baisalov also expressed his sincere condolences to the fraternal countries in connection with the tragic death of citizens in this plane crash. He emphasized the importance of mutual assistance and support between the countries in difficult moments.

The Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau Airport on December 25, where it was flying urgently after failed attempts to land in Russia. According to Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, 38 people were killed, 29 survivors were hospitalized. Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan are among the survivors. On December 30, they were delivered to their homeland for further treatment.

At the moment, two of the victims are in the general department of the National Hospital, their condition is assessed as satisfactory. The third patient is in intensive care unit under the supervision of doctors.