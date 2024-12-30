11:26
Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to leaders of Korea over plane crash

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov sent condolences to Acting President of the Republic of Korea Choi Sang-mok and Speaker of the National Assembly Woo Won-shik over the crash of a Boeing 737 passenger plane. The press service of the head of state reported.

In the telegrams, the president expressed deep sorrow and conveyed words of support to the families and loved ones of the victims.

«I received the news with deep sorrow about the crash of a passenger plane at Muan Airport in the Republic of Korea on December 29, 2024, which resulted in the death of people. On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I express condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, sharing their grief. I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured,» the telegram to the acting president says.

A similar message was sent to Speaker Woo Won-shik.

«I received with deep sorrow the sad news of the crash of the Jeju airline plane, which resulted in loss of life. On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I express my condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, sharing their grief with them. I wish a speedy recovery to the victims,» ​​the telegram says.

Recall, the plane of JeJu airline crashed on December 29 at Muan Airport (about 300 kilometers from Seoul). There were 175 passengers and 6 crew members on board. As a result of the disaster, 179 people died. Two people were rescued. Most of the passengers were citizens of South Korea.
