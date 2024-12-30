12:56
Plane crash in Aktau: Three injured Kyrgyzstanis transported to Bishkek

Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan, victims of the plane crash in Aktau, have been brought to Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Health reported.

Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev familiarized himself with the state of health of Kyrgyzstanis injured in the plane crash in Kazakhstan.

They have been transported to Bishkek today at 2.52 a.m. The condition of two victims is assessed as satisfactory, they are under observation in the short-term stay department of the National Hospital.

The condition of the third patient is stably serious. A consultation of doctors was held with the participation of the head of the Ministry of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev. The patient is in the intensive care unit of the National Hospital under constant supervision of specialists and receives all necessary treatment.

The Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau Airport on December 25, where it was flying urgently after failed attempts to land in Russia. According to Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, 38 people were killed, 29 survivors were hospitalized. Six citizens of Kazakhstan are among the dead. Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan are among the victims.
