15:56
USD 87.45
EUR 90.81
RUB 0.89
English

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan approve construction of HPP, garment factory

The Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund will finance two projects that will be implemented in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

According to the ministry, the decision was made following the 4th meeting of the fund’s board, which was held in Baku.

The parties will begin construction of a small hydropower plant with a capacity of 9 megawatts and a modern garment factory for 300 jobs.

The fund also approved its investment policy and other documents necessary for its operation. The concept of financing the construction of a multifunctional center was approved.

Recall, the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund was established in 2023 with a capital of $ 100 million.
link: https://24.kg/english/318638/
views: 126
Print
Related
Azerbaijani language proposed to be taught in Bishkek schools
Development funds to be opened in cities of national significance — Cabinet
Plane crash in Aktau: Putin apologizes to President of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan Airlines announces suspension of flights to seven Russian cities
Cabinet Chairman leaves note in book of condolences at Azerbaijan’s Embassy
Sadyr Japarov extends condolences to Ilham Aliyev over plane crash
How Kyrgyzstan is building school in Azerbaijan: Gift to brotherly nation
EDB hopes to see Azerbaijan among bank's shareholders
Kyrgyzstan eliminates double taxation with Azerbaijan
President Japarov leaves for Baku to participate in UN Climate Change Conference
Popular
ICAO confirms Kyrgyzstan’s aviation compliance with international standards ICAO confirms Kyrgyzstan’s aviation compliance with international standards
Concert complex to be built with Aga Khan Foundation’s support in Bishkek Concert complex to be built with Aga Khan Foundation’s support in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan's gross international reserves reach almost $6 billion Kyrgyzstan's gross international reserves reach almost $6 billion
Bishkek City Hall announces number of streets to be repaired in city center Bishkek City Hall announces number of streets to be repaired in city center
1 February, Saturday
15:47
Government agencies instructed to control food prices Government agencies instructed to control food prices
15:42
New head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s football champion Abdysh-Ata appointed
15:34
Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens
15:30
EEC grants tariff privileges for import of seed potatoes to Kyrgyzstan
15:22
Land mafia members detained in Moskovsky district