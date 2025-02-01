Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan approve construction of HPP, garment factory

The Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund will finance two projects that will be implemented in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

According to the ministry, the decision was made following the 4th meeting of the fund’s board, which was held in Baku.

The parties will begin construction of a small hydropower plant with a capacity of 9 megawatts and a modern garment factory for 300 jobs.

The fund also approved its investment policy and other documents necessary for its operation. The concept of financing the construction of a multifunctional center was approved.

Recall, the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund was established in 2023 with a capital of $ 100 million.