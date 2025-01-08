13:29
Plane crash in Aktau: Two Kyrgyzstanis discharged from hospital

Two Kyrgyzstanis, who were injured in the plane crash in Aktau, have been discharged from the National Hospital. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

One more victim continues treatment in the neurotrauma department. His condition is stable and he can walk.

The Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau Airport on December 25, where it was flying urgently after failed attempts to land in Russia. At least 38 people were killed, 29 survivors were hospitalized. Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan are among the survivors. They were delivered to their homeland on December 30 to continue treatment.
