Two Deputy Chairmen of SCNS of Kyrgyzstan dismissed

President Sadyr Japarov dismissed two Deputy Chairmen of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). The press service of the head of state reported.

The First Deputy Chairman of SCNS — Director of the Border Service Ularbek Sharsheev left his post in connection with transfer to another job. His place was taken by Abdikarim Alimbayev, who was relieved today by Sadyr Japarov of the post of Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Batken region.

The head of state also dismissed the Deputy Chairman of the SCNS — Director of the Anti-Terrorism Center Aibek Shamenov. He was appointed Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Batken region instead of Abdikarim Alimbayev.