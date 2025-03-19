Nurlan Umtulov relieved of post of Deputy Chairman of Tax Service

By order of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, Nurlan Umtulov was relieved of the post of Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service in connection with the transfer to another job.

On December 3, 2024, mass detentions of tax officials from all four district departments of the capital took place in Bishkek. The State Committee for National Security employees, together with Alpha servicemen, conducted searches, after which four heads of departments and about 30 ordinary employees were taken in for questioning. Later, the State Committee named the reasons for the searches and the initials of the detainees.

The head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev reported that tax officials created a corruption scheme related to electronic consignment notes, which caused damage to the country’s budget in the amount of 3.2 billion soms. At the same time, he noted that the detention of senior managers of the Tax Service was also possible.

On December 6, the State Committee detained the Chairman of the State Tax Service Altynbek Abduvapov and his deputy Islambek Kydyrgychev after interrogation. The officials are suspected of involvement in corruption schemes and abuse of office.