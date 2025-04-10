Kyrgyzstan's security services announce suppression of attempt to seize power

An attempt to organize mass riots and incite interethnic conflict has been suppressed, the press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

The SCNS noted that facts of preparation for inciting interethnic hatred by organizing local conflicts with subsequent mass protests and riots have been detected and suppressed. The main goal was to destabilize the social and political situation with a subsequent a coup d’etat attempt.

«At the beginning of 2025, as part of a criminal case and with the sanction of judicial authorities, a set of operational and investigative measures was carried out targeting a group of individuals who were actively being developed and who had been planning mass riots under the guidance of ideological leaders, one of whom is currently on the run, presumably in the UAE. All members of the group, including mid-level leaders, have been identified and detained,» the statement says.

The security services added that the group had planned to produce a fake, provocative video featuring a battered, semi-naked Kyrgyz girl who had allegedly been assaulted by foreign citizens. In the video, she begs for help and calls for support against foreigners, with the intention of spreading the video on social media.

«The video was designed to stir up nationalistic and patriotic feelings and provoke unorganized youth in the country, in a similar manner to the events that occurred in May 2024. Subsequently, specially prepared combat groups armed with firearms were to organize fights and riots in various parts of Bishkek at locations where foreigners live and work,» SCNS noted.

Additionally, similar provocations were planned against local residents and law enforcement officers, which would then escalate into mass unrest. All of these actions were intended to discredit the country’s authorities and provoke public dissatisfaction, creating favorable conditions for large-scale protest actions financed by the so-called opposition.

The investigation also uncovered information that the overall coordination of the operation was conducted remotely from outside Kyrgyzstan. Work is currently underway to apprehend the organizers. As a result of the measures taken, the state committee successfully thwarted the attempt to organize mass unrest at the final stage of preparation and implementation of the aforementioned plans.