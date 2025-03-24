23:33
Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry fired

Almazbek Sokeyev has been dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic — Director of the Water Resources Service. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Earlier, on February 21, 2025, at a board meeting of the presidential administration, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev recommended his deputy — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev to fire his deputy Almazbek Sokeyev for going on a foreign business trip without approval.
