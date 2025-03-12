Lawmakers dismiss Iskander Gaipkulov from CEC membership ahead of term

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the early dismissal of Iskander Gaipkulov from his position as a member of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums.

During a parliamentary session, Deputy Speaker Nurlanbek Azygaliev informed lawmakers that Gaipkulov had submitted his resignation letter.

At least 69 out of 79 registered deputies voted for his dismissal, while three voted against it.

Iskander Gaipkulov served as a deputy of the parliament from 2017 to 2021 and had been a member of the CEC since 2021.