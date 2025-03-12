16:17
USD 87.45
EUR 95.47
RUB 1.00
English

Lawmakers dismiss Iskander Gaipkulov from CEC membership ahead of term

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the early dismissal of Iskander Gaipkulov from his position as a member of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums.

During a parliamentary session, Deputy Speaker Nurlanbek Azygaliev informed lawmakers that Gaipkulov had submitted his resignation letter.

At least 69 out of 79 registered deputies voted for his dismissal, while three voted against it.

Iskander Gaipkulov served as a deputy of the parliament from 2017 to 2021 and had been a member of the CEC since 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/322569/
views: 55
Print
Related
President dismisses Mayors of Karakol and Kyzyl-Kiya cities
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses heads of seven districts
Altynbek Maksutov dismissed from post of Minister of Culture
Kyrgyzstan’s youth football team coach fired after Asian Cup
Proposal to dismiss several heads of districts to be submitted to President
CEC not to purchase new equipment for upcoming parliamentary elections
CEC Chairman calls low voter turnout biggest problem in elections
Gulsharkan Kultaeva becomes member of Central Election Commission
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves dismissal of CEC head
Extortion, torture, rape: Several police officers fired
Popular
Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA
Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects
Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII
Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills
12 March, Wednesday
16:04
Lawmakers dismiss Iskander Gaipkulov from CEC membership ahead of term Lawmakers dismiss Iskander Gaipkulov from CEC membersh...
15:58
New head of Tourism Department appointed in Kyrgyzstan
14:47
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to de-bureaucratize adoption of orphans
14:40
Player dies from head injury during kok boru game in Voenno-Antonovka
14:21
Ukrainian woman convicted in Kazakhstan for organ trafficking detained in Poland