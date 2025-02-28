President dismisses Mayors of Karakol and Kyzyl-Kiya cities

The Mayors of Karakol city in Issyk-Kul region, Farkhat Alzhambaev, and the city of Kyzyl-Kiya in Batken region, Asilbek Matkalykov, were dismissed. The press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As noted, Sadyr Japarov signed the orders today, February 28.

Farkhat Alzhambaev was dismissed from his post according to the submitted letter of resignation, Asilbek Matkalykov — on the basis of a personal application.

At the board meeting of the presidential administration, which was held on February 21, the Mayor of Karakol, Farkhat Alzhambaev, was recommended to dismiss his deputy Gulnaz Orozova from her post for improper performance of her functional duties.