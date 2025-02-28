18:22
USD 87.45
EUR 90.96
RUB 1.00
English

President dismisses Mayors of Karakol and Kyzyl-Kiya cities

The Mayors of Karakol city in Issyk-Kul region, Farkhat Alzhambaev, and the city of Kyzyl-Kiya in Batken region, Asilbek Matkalykov, were dismissed. The press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As noted, Sadyr Japarov signed the orders today, February 28.

Farkhat Alzhambaev was dismissed from his post according to the submitted letter of resignation, Asilbek Matkalykov — on the basis of a personal application.

At the board meeting of the presidential administration, which was held on February 21, the Mayor of Karakol, Farkhat Alzhambaev, was recommended to dismiss his deputy Gulnaz Orozova from her post for improper performance of her functional duties.
link: https://24.kg/english/321421/
views: 151
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses heads of seven districts
Altynbek Maksutov dismissed from post of Minister of Culture
Kyrgyzstan’s youth football team coach fired after Asian Cup
Proposal to dismiss several heads of districts to be submitted to President
Extortion, torture, rape: Several police officers fired
This is president’s decision — Alymkadyr Beishenaliev about his dismissal
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev relieved of post of Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan
Svetlana Ashirova dismissed from post of circus director
Ulanbek Daliev relieved of post of Presidential Envoy to Issyk-Kul region
Two Deputy Chairmen of SCNS of Kyrgyzstan dismissed
Popular
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Ex-MP and members of Zheti Duban detained for preparing mass riots Ex-MP and members of Zheti Duban detained for preparing mass riots
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss cooperation
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kazakhstan Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kazakhstan
28 February, Friday
17:30
Over 100 mosques inspected in Bishkek ahead of fasting month Over 100 mosques inspected in Bishkek ahead of fasting...
17:23
Balykchy — Kochkor road section to be temporarily closed from March 5 to May 5
17:07
Kyrgyzstanis are urged to save electricity amid hydropower unit repairs
17:01
Monument to writer Chingiz Aitmatov unveiled in Rome
16:50
President dismisses Mayors of Karakol and Kyzyl-Kiya cities