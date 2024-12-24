11:34
USD 87.00
EUR 90.64
RUB 0.85
English

New head of Academy of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan appointed

The former head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek Azamat Nogoibaev was appointed the head of the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs named after Major General E. Aliyev. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

In 2023, Azamat Nogoibaev was dismissed from the post of the head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital after an incident with the detention of employees of the State Service on Drug Control. The State Committee for National Security then detained five employees of the Service on Drug Control in Bishkek. They were suspected of systematic extortion from people, who purchased synthetic drugs for personal use.

Azamat Nogoibaev is the son of Bolotbek Nogoibaev, who was the Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan from February 2007 to January 2008.
link: https://24.kg/english/315205/
views: 76
Print
Related
Kubanychbek Ysabekov appointed Deputy Chairman of Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan
New Chairman of Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Almambet Shykmamatov appointed Chairman of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan
Bakyt Sydykov appointed Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan
Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Bakyt Sydykov appointed acting Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan
Daniyar Amangeldiev appointed acting First Deputy Chairman of Cabinet
Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
Myktybek Abirov appointed Vice President of Kyrgyz Stock Exchange
Ravshanbek Sabirov appointed Acting Minister of Labor of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR
Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe
Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list
Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption
24 December, Tuesday
11:15
New head of Academy of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan appointed New head of Academy of Ministry of Internal Affairs of...
11:09
Large area in Bishkek to be left without water due to repair work
10:55
Essential medicines to be exempt from VAT
10:48
Aircraft of Central Asian countries to be repaired in Kazakhstan's Aktau
10:29
President instructs to revise use of e-consignment notes and ease tax policy