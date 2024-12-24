New head of Academy of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan appointed

The former head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek Azamat Nogoibaev was appointed the head of the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs named after Major General E. Aliyev. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

In 2023, Azamat Nogoibaev was dismissed from the post of the head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital after an incident with the detention of employees of the State Service on Drug Control. The State Committee for National Security then detained five employees of the Service on Drug Control in Bishkek. They were suspected of systematic extortion from people, who purchased synthetic drugs for personal use.

Azamat Nogoibaev is the son of Bolotbek Nogoibaev, who was the Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan from February 2007 to January 2008.