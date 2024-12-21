16:57
Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe

Kyrgyzstanis will be able to fly directly to European countries. President Sadyr Japarov said during the third People’s Kurultai.

He shared plans to open direct flights to Berlin, Paris and other European countries. The head of state noted that citizens now have to fly to these countries in transit.

«We have been on the blacklist of the European Union since 2007. Therefore, negotiations are underway today. We are bringing airports into compliance with standards, and a commission should arrive for an inspection in May 2025. It is believed that this will be the last inspection that will remove us from the blacklist. After that, work will begin on opening direct flights to European countries,» Sadyr Japarov promised.
