First technical flight from Bishkek to Khujand takes place on March 16

The first technical flight from Bishkek to Khujand (Tajikistan) was operated on March 16 by Asman Airlines. This is a historic event for Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Guests from Bishkek, consisting of media, bloggers and employees of Manas airport, flew to Tajikistan at 2.20 p.m. Having covered a distance of 740 kilometers in 1 hour and 15 minutes, they landed at Khujand airport.

The Kyrgyz delegation was greeted with a water salute, musical performance and local treats.

At the airport entrance, a large photograph of Presidents Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon was displayed alongside a stand in Kyrgyz and Tajik reading: «Tajikterdin urp-adatyn saktap, dostordu zhyluu kayyl al!» («Welcome your friends warmly, preserving the traditions of the Tajik people!»)

Flights on Bishkek-Khujand route will begin on April 8 and will be operated once a week, on Tuesdays.

The Tajik side, represented by the Deputy Chairmen of Sughd region, employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and local journalists, warmly welcomed the guests. After the official part, everyone was invited to a tour of the city.

«We look forward to continued cooperation and prosperity for both nations. Previously, a friendly flight from Dushanbe to Bishkek was completed, and today we respond with a flight from Bishkek to Khujand. Aviation, after the Internet, is the second pillar of globalization. It is a significant event that both republics have carried out these friendly flights,» Kanat Tologonov, Deputy Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency, said.