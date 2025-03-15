Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek

On March 16, the state-owned Asman Airlines plans to operate a technical flight on Bishkek — Khujand — Bishkek route. The press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC reported.

According to it, this stage is necessary to prepare for the opening of regular passenger service in this direction.

«It is expected that the regular flight will be launched in April this year. Its opening will create additional opportunities for citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, and will also contribute to the development of economic and cultural ties between the countries. Asman Airlines continues to work on expanding its route network, providing passengers with new convenient destinations,» the statement said.