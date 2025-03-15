10:43
USD 87.45
EUR 94.92
RUB 1.03
English

Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek

On March 16, the state-owned Asman Airlines plans to operate a technical flight on Bishkek — Khujand — Bishkek route. The press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC reported.

According to it, this stage is necessary to prepare for the opening of regular passenger service in this direction.

«It is expected that the regular flight will be launched in April this year. Its opening will create additional opportunities for citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, and will also contribute to the development of economic and cultural ties between the countries. Asman Airlines continues to work on expanding its route network, providing passengers with new convenient destinations,» the statement said.
link: https://24.kg/english/322905/
views: 93
Print
Related
Yekaterinburg to resume direct flights to Issyk-Kul region in June
First flight from Dushanbe lands at Manas airport
Regular flights between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to be resumed on March 23
President announces resumption of flights between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Asman Airlines officially receives IATA code
Теперь с Asman Airlines можно быстро попасть еще в два города Кыргызстана
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan plan to resume regular flights
Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet proposes to resume Yekaterinburg — Tamchy flight
Opening of direct regular Bishkek – Manama flights discussed in Bahrain
Asman Airlines operates technical flight on Bishkek-Kerben route
Popular
Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA
Hugh Riddell appointed World Bank Group Country Manager for Kyrgyzstan Hugh Riddell appointed World Bank Group Country Manager for Kyrgyzstan
Border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to be opened on March 13 Border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to be opened on March 13
18 schools and 11 kindergartens damaged in Osh city by earthquake 18 schools and 11 kindergartens damaged in Osh city by earthquake
15 March, Saturday
10:11
Prevention of domestic violence and school racketeering discussed in Balykchy Prevention of domestic violence and school racketeering...
09:57
Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek
09:41
New First Deputy General Director appointed at NENK OJSC
09:30
Honda Stepwgn falls off cliff and catches fire in Toktrogul, 2 people killed
09:14
EU extends sanctions against Russia for six months
14 March, Friday
17:59
Yekaterinburg to resume direct flights to Issyk-Kul region in June
17:53
Landslide threatens Kyzyl-Oi village in Alai district, residents evacuated
17:41
Heating to be turned off in Bishkek on March 17
16:32
Transition to 12-year school education: New state standard approved
16:14
Education of children in villages costs state more than in Bishkek