President announces resumption of flights between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

Flights between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have been resumed. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced in his statement after signing an agreement on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

«I am pleased to note the resumption of air travel and I hope that bus service will soon resume and our citizens will begin to communicate with each other,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Then, in his speech, the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon clarified that the first flights will be operated tomorrow. According to him, flights are planned on the following routes: Dushanbe — Bishkek, Bishkek — Dushanbe, Bishkek — Khujand.

Recall, the government of the Kyrgyz Republic introduced restrictions on entry / exit, stay, movement and transit through the territory of Kyrgyzstan for citizens of Tajikistan in the spring of 2021, after the conflict on the border.

As part of the state visit of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Kyrgyzstan, the parties signed an agreement on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in Bishkek on March 13. The heads of the two states also took part in a ceremony of resumption of operation of checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.
