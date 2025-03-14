15:06
USD 87.45
EUR 95.09
RUB 1.01
English

First flight from Dushanbe lands at Manas airport

Somon Air plane, flying from Dushanbe, landed successfully at Manas International Airport, where it was greeted with a water salute.

The first technical flight to Tajikistan, to the city of Khujand, according to the airline, will depart from Kyrgyzstan this Sunday, March 16.

Recall, as the Tajik media reported with reference to Somon Air airline, regular flights between the two countries will begin on March 23 and will be operated once a week, on Sundays.

Departure times will be as follows:

  • From Dushanbe — 10.30 a.m.;
  • From Bishkek — 2.20 p.m.

Earlier, President Sadyr Japarov announced the resumption of air traffic between the two countries from March 14. According to him, flights are planned on the Dushanbe — Bishkek and Bishkek — Khujand routes.
link: https://24.kg/english/322835/
views: 93
Print
Related
Russia welcomes signing of state border treaty between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Turkey's MFA welcomes resolution of Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border issue
UN Chief congratulates Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on signing border agreement
Parliament to consider agreement on state border with Tajikistan on March 19
Emomali Rahmon invites deputies of Zhogorku Kenesh to visit Tajikistan
Regular flights between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to be resumed on March 23
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan to sign agreement on borders junction point
Number of bilateral documents signed following Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan talks
President announces resumption of flights between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Operation of checkpoints on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border resumed
Popular
Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA
Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects
Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII
Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills
14 March, Friday
14:29
First flight from Dushanbe lands at Manas airport First flight from Dushanbe lands at Manas airport
14:17
Homeschooling to become available in Kyrgyzstan
14:13
Sberbank to open innovative School 21 in Bishkek
13:58
Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan allowed to use official vehicles
13:43
Construction of houses for resettlement of Dostuk residents starts in Batken