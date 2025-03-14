First flight from Dushanbe lands at Manas airport

Somon Air plane, flying from Dushanbe, landed successfully at Manas International Airport, where it was greeted with a water salute.

The first technical flight to Tajikistan, to the city of Khujand, according to the airline, will depart from Kyrgyzstan this Sunday, March 16.

Recall, as the Tajik media reported with reference to Somon Air airline, regular flights between the two countries will begin on March 23 and will be operated once a week, on Sundays.

Departure times will be as follows:

From Dushanbe — 10.30 a.m.;

From Bishkek — 2.20 p.m.

Earlier, President Sadyr Japarov announced the resumption of air traffic between the two countries from March 14. According to him, flights are planned on the Dushanbe — Bishkek and Bishkek — Khujand routes.