Yekaterinburg to resume direct flights to Issyk-Kul region in June

Direct flights between Yekaterinburg and Tamchy airport in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan will be launched in June. The President of the Ural Tourism Association Mikhail Maltsev told.

According to him, the relevant negotiations will be held at the International Tourism Exhibition Summer-2025, which will take place in Yekaterinburg on April 3-4.

It is noted that Issyk-Kul Lake is the main health resort of Kyrgyzstan. Every year, more than 1 million guests visit Issyk-Kul region, mainly citizens of Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

«We expect direct flights to Tamchy, this is northern Issyk-Kul, in addition to the existing regular flights to Bishkek, which will make visiting Issyk-Kul region and Issyk-Kul Lake even more convenient. We expect the flights to be operated in June,» Mikhail Maltsev said.