18:07
USD 87.45
EUR 94.92
RUB 1.03
English

Yekaterinburg to resume direct flights to Issyk-Kul region in June

Direct flights between Yekaterinburg and Tamchy airport in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan will be launched in June. The President of the Ural Tourism Association Mikhail Maltsev told.

According to him, the relevant negotiations will be held at the International Tourism Exhibition Summer-2025, which will take place in Yekaterinburg on April 3-4.

It is noted that Issyk-Kul Lake is the main health resort of Kyrgyzstan. Every year, more than 1 million guests visit Issyk-Kul region, mainly citizens of Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

«We expect direct flights to Tamchy, this is northern Issyk-Kul, in addition to the existing regular flights to Bishkek, which will make visiting Issyk-Kul region and Issyk-Kul Lake even more convenient. We expect the flights to be operated in June,» Mikhail Maltsev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/322882/
views: 28
Print
Related
First flight from Dushanbe lands at Manas airport
Regular flights between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to be resumed on March 23
President announces resumption of flights between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan plan to resume regular flights
Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet proposes to resume Yekaterinburg — Tamchy flight
Opening of direct regular Bishkek – Manama flights discussed in Bahrain
Asman Airlines operates technical flight on Bishkek-Kerben route
Kyrgyzstan and Oman discuss resumption of air traffic, launch of direct flights
Asman Airlines launches Osh – Karakol flight
Azerbaijan Airlines announces suspension of flights to seven Russian cities
Popular
Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA
Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects
Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII
Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills
14 March, Friday
17:59
Yekaterinburg to resume direct flights to Issyk-Kul region in June Yekaterinburg to resume direct flights to Issyk-Kul reg...
17:53
Landslide threatens Kyzyl-Oi village in Alai district, residents evacuated
17:41
Heating to be turned off in Bishkek on March 17
16:32
Transition to 12-year school education: New state standard approved
16:14
Education of children in villages costs state more than in Bishkek