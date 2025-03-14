Import of goods from European countries to Kyrgyzstan continues to decline. Data of the National Statistical Committee say.

According to its information, in January 2025, imports of goods decreased by 31.9 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

During the specified period, goods worth $47,300 million were imported from Europe, including:

Equipment, medicines, jewelry, food products worth $5.5 million were brought from Italy;

Poland — mechanical equipment, cars, medicines worth $4.5 million;

Lithuania — tractors, mechanical equipment, cars, poultry meat worth $3.1 million;

Germany — cars, mechanical equipment, medicines, chocolate, petroleum products worth $10.1 million;

France — perfume, cosmetics, chemicals for foundry molds, plastics worth $5.6 million.

Import of goods from European countries to Kyrgyzstan also decreased in 2024 — by 23 percent compared to 2023. Then the share of European products reached 7 percent of the total import volume at year-end.