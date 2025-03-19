13:28
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan plan to expand air connectivity

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are set to expand air travel between the two countries. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Representatives of Kyrgyzstan’s Trade Mission in Tashkent recently met with the leadership of Aero Nomad Airlines and major Uzbek tour operators to discuss the potential launch of new flight routes.

During the meeting, Aero Nomad Airlines CEO Timur Aralbaev presented the airline’s capabilities, while tour operators expressed their support for the development of new destinations.

Opening of additional air routes is expected to boost passenger traffic, promote tourism, and strengthen business ties between the two countries.
