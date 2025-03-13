17:56
Regular flights between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to be resumed on March 23

The first technical flight with airline representatives, media and politicians will arrive from Tajikistan tomorrow, March 14. The press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC told 24.kg news agency.

The first technical flight from Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan, to the city of Khujand, according to the airline, will depart this Sunday, March 16.

As the media of Tajikistan reported with reference to Somon Air airline, regular flights between the two countries will begin on March 23 and will be operated once a week, on Sundays.

Departure times will be as follows:

  • From Dushanbe — 10.30 a.m.;
  • From Bishkek — 2.20 p.m.

Earlier, President Sadyr Japarov announced the resumption of air traffic between the two countries from March 14. According to him, flights are planned on the routes Dushanbe — Bishkek and Bishkek — Khujand.
