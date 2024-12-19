17:56
President Sadyr Japarov opens new building of SCNS in Chui region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov today, December 19, took part in the grand opening of a new building of the Department of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) in Chui region. The press service of the head of state reported.

In his speech, Sadyr Japarov expressed hope that the new building would become an important milestone for the national security agencies and improve their working conditions. He recalled that the department was created in 1991, but for a long time did not have its own administrative building. As a result, employees were forced to work in different rooms.

The President emphasized that, despite the difficulties, the department successfully carried out tasks on protection of the constitutional order, countering terrorism and counterintelligence. However, he noted that a new building is vital for a region with an actual population of about 1.5 million people.

Construction of the new building with an area of ​​5,000 square meters was initiated in 2022 and was under the control of the head of the SCNS Kamchybek Tashiev. The building is equipped with everything necessary for comfortable and efficient work.

Sadyr Japarov also congratulated the employees of the State Committee for National Security on the upcoming professional holiday and wished them success. At the end of the event, he inspected the building’s infrastructure and planted a spruce on the territory of the department as a symbol of stability and development.
