SCNS detains singer Kairat Primberdiev

Security services have detained a Kyrgyz singer Kairat Primberdiev. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

«As part of operational and investigative measures within a criminal case initiated under the article «Incitement of racial, ethnic, national, religious or interregional hatred (discord)» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic P.K.T., 40, was identified. Speaking on Ayran — YouTube channel, he made statements aimed at inciting ethnic hatred. A measure of restraint in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the city was chosen for P.K.T.,» the SCNS noted.

Corresponding investigative and procedural actions are currently underway. The State Committee warns of criminal liability for actions aimed at inciting racial, ethnic, national, religious or interregional hatred (discord), for which the law provides for criminal liability of up to ten years in prison.

In early January 2025, the Kazakhstani project «Ayran Media» devoted a special episode to Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan relations. The program featured an interview with the singer Kairat Primberdiev, who apologized on his own behalf for the head of Kazakh Khan Kenesary Kasymov, which was cut off by Kyrgyz Ormon Khan.
