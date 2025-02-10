SCNS detains singer Kairat Primberdiev

Security services have detained a Kyrgyz singer Kairat Primberdiev. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.
Corresponding investigative and procedural actions are currently underway. The State Committee warns of criminal liability for actions aimed at inciting racial, ethnic, national, religious or interregional hatred (discord), for which the law provides for criminal liability of up to ten years in prison.
In early January 2025, the Kazakhstani project «Ayran Media» devoted a special episode to Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan relations. The program featured an interview with the singer Kairat Primberdiev, who apologized on his own behalf for the head of Kazakh Khan Kenesary Kasymov, which was cut off by Kyrgyz Ormon Khan.